Realme's budget-friendly handset, the Realme C11, will go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme India's website. To recall, it was launched in our country last week after making a global debut in Malaysia in June. As for the specifications, it packs a dual rear camera setup, a Helio G35 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display A look at the Realme C11

The Realme C11 features a waterdrop notch design with a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a dual-camera setup within a square-shaped module. The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It can be picked up in two color options of 'Rich Green' and 'Rich Grey'.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme C11 smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens with LED flash. On the front, it has a single 5MP (f/2.4) snapper for clicking selfies and video calling. Moreover, both the front and rear cameras are capable of recording Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme C11 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB). The smartphone runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and sale offers