The big story in the technology world is: Snap reported its earnings for Q2 2020 with notable gains - 9 million new users and 17% YoY growth in revenue. However, it is not all good news for the company, as it is said to be investigating claims of racism and sexism alleged by ex-employees through an independent firm. Here are other major stories.

News #2 ByteDance is considering selling majority stake in TikTok

ByteDance, the Chinese giant that owns controversy-hit TikTok, is reportedly considering selling a majority stake in the video app to some of its US-based investors, a group that may include Sequoia Capital, General Atlantic, SoftBank and New Enterprise Associates The move is being mulled to take some political pressure off the service and save it from being banned in US after India.

News #3 US charges two Chinese hackers with stealing COVID-19 vaccine research

The US Justice Department has charged two Chinese hackers, Li Xiaoyu and Dong Jiazhi, with stealing valuable data from organizations around the world. The duo, according to reports, has targeted computers at several facilities over the last decade, including those at the Department of Energy's Hanford decommissioned nuclear production complex and at a Massachusetts-based biotech firm conducting COVID-19 vaccine and treatment research.

Big Tech: Updates from Facebook, Microsoft, and Twitter

News #5 Other important stories to note

Among other things, Spotify has launched video podcasts; Netflix is testing a new Rs. 349 Mobile+ plan with HD computer streaming support in India. Google, on the other hand, fixed the mess of a Search issue that failed to show indexed pages from websites on the results page. "This did not target [pages from] particular sites or political ideologies," the company has clarified.

Finally, COVID-19-related updates