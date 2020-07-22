Flipkart's 'Qualcomm Snapdragon Days' sale is currently live with exciting deals available on popular Snapdragon-powered phones. Under the sale, which will end on July 23, the e-commerce giant is offering heavy discounts on best-sellers like Redmi K20, OPPO Reno 10x Zoom, and iQOO 3. Additionally, Flipkart is also providing no-cost EMI options and attractive exchange discount on the handsets. Here's a sneak peek.

Phone #1 Vivo Z1x

In the sale, the Vivo Z1x is available at Rs. 18,990 (MRP: Rs. 24,990). The handset sports a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it is powered by Snapdragon 712 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based Funtouch 10 and packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Information Vivo Z1x features a 48MP triple rear camera

The Vivo Z1x comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Redmi K20

Xiaomi's popular mid-ranger, the Redmi K20, is available at Rs. 21,999 (MRP: Rs. 22,999) along with an additional exchange discount up to Rs. 2,000. The handset features a 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED panel and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Information Redmi K20 offers a pop-up selfie camera

On the rear, the Redmi K20 features a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up selfie camera.

Phone #3 OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

The OPPO Reno 10x Zoom is up for grabs at Rs. 26,990 as against its marked price of Rs. 41,990. The handset offers a metal-glass body with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) notch-less AMOLED display that also houses a fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Information OPPO Reno 10x Zoom offers a dedicated 5x zoom lens

The handset sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/3.0) telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper housed in a wedge-shaped pop-up camera.

Phone #4 iQOO 3

In the sale, the flagship iQOO 3 is listed at Rs. 32,990 (MRP: Rs. 37,990). The handset features a punch-hole design with a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and an under-display fingerprint sensor. At the heart, it packs a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support.

Information iQOO 3 features a 48MP quad rear camera