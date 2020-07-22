OPPO has launched a new (4GB/128GB) variant of its budget-friendly smartphone, the OPPO F15, in India. It joins the existing 8GB/128GB model which was launched in January. The new OPPO F15 (4GB/128GB) variant has been introduced for both offline as well as online markets and is expected to go on sale in the coming days. Here's our roundup.

OPPO F15: At a glance

The OPPO F15 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup. The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Further, it is available in Lightning Black and Unicorn White color options.

It has a 48MP quad rear camera

The OPPO F15 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP monochrome camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Under the hood

The OPPO F15 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, coupled with 4GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 9-based ColorOS 6.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

How much does it cost?