Last updated on Jul 22, 2020, 04:54 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
OPPO has launched a new (4GB/128GB) variant of its budget-friendly smartphone, the OPPO F15, in India. It joins the existing 8GB/128GB model which was launched in January.
The new OPPO F15 (4GB/128GB) variant has been introduced for both offline as well as online markets and is expected to go on sale in the coming days.
Here's our roundup.
The OPPO F15 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup.
The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is available in Lightning Black and Unicorn White color options.
The OPPO F15 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP monochrome camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The OPPO F15 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, coupled with 4GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 9-based ColorOS 6.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The newly-launched 4GB/128GB variant of the OPPO F15 is priced at Rs. 16,990 while the 8GB/128GB model is currently retailing at Rs. 18,990. However, the availability details of the former are yet to be announced.
