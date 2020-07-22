Samsung is set to unveil its brand-new Galaxy Note 20 flagship smartphones on August 5. Now, just ahead of the launch, the full specifications and images of the upcoming Ultra variant have been leaked online by WinFuture. According to the report, it will feature a 120Hz screen, an Exynos 990 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and an S Pen stylus. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will feature a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels, curved screen edges, and IP68-rated build quality. The handset will sport a 120Hz 6.9-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint sensor and a built-in S Pen. Moreover, it will be the first smartphone to feature Gorilla Glass 7 protection.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will house a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/3.0) telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it will feature a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 4,500mAh battery, which is likely to support 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. It should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Finally, how much will it cost?