Even though most of us remain locked in our homes, socially distant from the world, many essential workers who need to perform their duties have to still go out. To help this group beat the summer heat, Sony is offering Reon Pocket - a pocket-sized 'wearable air conditioner' that can cool you down anytime and anywhere. Here is more about it.

Design Pocket AC that looks like Apple Magic mouse?

Announced last year, Sony Reon Pocket, in simple terms, is a miniaturized AC that comes in white color and looks like a vented sibling of Apple's popular Magic mouse. It weighs just 85 grams, fits in the palm of your hand or your pocket, and can easily cool down or heat up your body - depending on where you are and what you need.

Working How it works?

Once worn, Reon Pocket can be controlled using a smartphone app from Sony. It pairs via Bluetooth and instructs the device to increase/decrease the temperature accordingly. In case you do not want to adjust temperatures repeatedly, there is also an automatic mode that uses the device's motion and temperature sensors to detect how the wearer is feeling and what temperature they might need.

Details Body temperature can be decreased by 13 degrees Celsius

As per Sony, the device can decrease the body surface temperature by up to 13 degrees Celsius or increase it by up to 8 degrees. The device, according to the company's marketing material, uses the Peltier effect to serve as a heat pump and absorb or release heat for on-the-go heating/cooling. Notably, a small fan works inside the device for heat dissipation.

Undershirt Special undershirt also included in the package

While the device can be used as a handheld device or kept in pockets, its experience is expected to be best when worn through a special undershirt provided by Sony. This garment carries a pocket which suspends the device to the middle of your back, just under the neck. Sony says that the side of the device that touches the body doesn't get hot.

Pricing Finally, what is the price?