Taiwanese tech giant ASUS has launched its latest flagship gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 3, in India. The handset bears similarity with its predecessor, the ROG Phone 2, but comes with the latest Snapdragon 865+ chipset, 144Hz display, front-facing stereo speakers, a 6,000mAh battery, and a built-in cooling system. As for the pocket-pinch, it starts at Rs. 49,999. Here's our roundup.

Design and display ASUS ROG Phone 3: At a glance

The ROG Phone 3 sports a conventional rectangular screen with prominent bezels and Air Trigger 3 shoulder buttons. On the rear, it houses a horizontally-stacked triple camera setup, a glowing ROG logo, and a heat vent. Moreover, the device features a 144Hz 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 270Hz touch-sampling rate, a touch latency of 18ms, and an integrated fingerprint reader.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 features a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.75) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP (f/2.0) macro camera. On the front, it sports a 24MP (f/2.0) snapper for clicking selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The India-specific ROG Phone 3 draws power from an all-new Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ROG UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and dual Type-C ports.

Details ASUS has also announced a bunch of ROG accessories

ASUS has also announced a host of new gaming accessories including ROG TwinView Dock 3, ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad, AeroActive Cooler 3, and ROG CETRA in-ear gaming headphones with active noise cancellation. The company has also announced a 144Hz 15.6-inch portable monitor called ROG STRIX XG16 which can connect to the phone via a Type-C port for an immersive gaming experience.

Information Pricing and offers