Chinese tech giant OnePlus has started rolling out the latest OxygenOS update for its newly-launched mid-ranger, the Nord. The new firmware offers an improved video calling experience, as well as a host of camera upgrades including optimized depth sensor effect, improved indoor image quality, and better power efficiency for shooting 4K videos at 60fps. Alongside these changes, the system stability has also been improved.

A detailed look at the update

The firmware sports version number OxygenOS 10.5.1 and has a download size of 103MB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the new update, go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display OnePlus Nord: At a glance

The OnePlus Nord features a bezel-less display with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup. The handset sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an under-display fingerprint reader. Moreover, the device comes in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus Nord features a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor and another 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with dual-LED flash. Meanwhile, the dual-lens setup on the front includes a 32MP (f/2.5) main camera and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide-angle lens.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus Nord is powered by a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 10.5.1 and packs a 4,100mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support. It also offers support for the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G network, NFC, and a Type-C port.

