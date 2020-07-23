The scare of contracting COVID-19, which has been exploding in India, has got everyone worried. People are always unsure about products purchased from outside, as they could bring the novel coronavirus into their homes, infecting their loved ones. Now, to put an end to all these concerns, Borosil, a renowned Indian glassware company, is offering a quick disinfection solution. Here's all about it.

Transmission COVID-19 can spread through surfaces

According to World Health Organization, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 primarily spreads through respiratory droplets which are released when infected individual coughs/sneezes. These droplets can either fall on an individual's eyes/nose/mouth, infecting them directly, or drop on surfaces, leaving them contaminated for hours. In the second case, if an individual touches an infected surface and then touches their eyes, nose, mouth, they get infected.

Problem Virus behaves differently on different surfaces

While the case of human-to-human transmission can be avoided by wearing a mask and maintaining social distance, the risk of surface-based infection is difficult to minimize because the virus cannot be seen and you cannot stop buying stuff entirely. Not to mention, the virus behaves differently on different surfaces, which means there is no way to tell how long it will live on it.

Solution This is where Borosil Suraksha UV disinfection unit comes in

To eliminate this risk, Borosil is offering 'Suraksha box,' a container that uses UVC light to disinfect daily-use goods such as smartphones, wallets, currency notes, watches as well as essentials like medical equipment, masks, groceries, and baby food items (without affecting their taste/quality). The company claims that it can kill 99.9% of germs and pathogens for effective sanitization, including deadly coronaviruses.

UVC disinfection UV disinfection has been around for decades

For years, scientists have known that UVC light in the 200-300 nanometer range can destroy viruses/bacteria on a cellular level, making them incapable of reproducing and infecting. The method was tested against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and it proved highly effective in eradicating the pathogen from different surfaces and objects. That success had led to this easy-to-use container (and others like it).

Feature Disinfection in a matter of minutes

Borosil says its disinfection box comes with a capacity of 22L and can be used to sanitize small to large objects in just 2 to 8 minutes. Plus, unlike other disinfection units in the market, it packs in 4 Philips TUV lamps, rated to last 458 days, with reflectors to ensure full cleaning of the objects placed inside. Auto power cut is also included.

Pricing Priced at Rs. 9,999 in India