Chinese smartphone maker POCO is working to launch a new budget smartphone called the POCO C3, according to a Bluetooth SIG listing. It carries almost the same model number (M2006C3MI) as the Redmi 9C, which suggests that the handset will arrive as a rebranded version of Redmi 9C in India. Last week, this model was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards website.

Design and display POCO C3: At a glance

Considering POCO C3 will arrive as a rebranded version of Redmi 9C, it will feature a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset will also sport a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Information POCO C3 will come with a 13MP triple rear camera

The POCO C3 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it will offer a 5MP front camera.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO C3 will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the pricing?