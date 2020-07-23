In the tech world, the news cycle was dominated by revenue reports and antitrust investigations. To begin with, Apple and Amazon's offices were raided in Italy over an antitrust investigation launched by the country's competition authority. They have reportedly been accused of unfairly curbing the sale of Apple's Beats headphones by sellers other than those who are a part of their official reseller program.

News #2 Tesla announced earnings, next Gigafactory location

Elon Musk's EV company Tesla reported its fourth straight quarter of profitability, becoming eligible to be part of the companies that make up the S&P 500 stock index. During the earnings call, the billionaire tech mogul also announced that the company will make its next Gigafactory near Austin, Texas, and use it for the production of Cybertruck, Semi, Model 3 and Model Y.

News #3 Microsoft reports increased revenue, faces Slack's complaint

Along with Tesla, Microsoft also posted quarterly earnings, beating expectations — for both sales and profits. The company reported a 13% increase in overall revenue, with Xbox content and services witnessing the biggest spike — 65%. However, Microsoft is also facing some troubles, as Slack filed an anti-competitive complaint with the European Commission against the Redmond giant.

Microsoft earnings are out:



Surface is up 28%

Xbox content and services up 65%

Windows OEM up 7%

News #4 WhatsApp to offer insurance, credit, pension services in India

Even though WhatsApp's peer-to-peer payment system is not yet fully available in India, the messaging service is eying to expand its scope. At yesterday's Global Fintech Fest conference, Abhijit Bose, the head of the company's India arm, claimed that they will soon add more partners to test offerings like insurance, micro-pension, and credit services for lower-income people, especially in rural India.

News #5 Facebook brings more changes

Once again, Facebook announced changes for its products. The company confirmed a test under which it is bringing a new redesigned interface for public pages, with a cleaner and more readable layout and without the 'Like' button or count. Secondly, it also announced more stringent message controls and a feature that allows iPhone users to protect their chat with Face ID or Touch ID.

Other stories Other important developments to note

COVID-19 Finally, some COVID-19-related news