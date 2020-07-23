Last updated on Jul 23, 2020, 01:21 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Lenovo has launched its much-awaited gaming smartphone, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel in China.
The handset comes with a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, a side pop-up selfie camera, a 144Hz display, and dual batteries.
It also features a horizontal UI, dual ultrasonic trigger buttons, and dual vibration engines that are aimed to enhance your gaming experience.
The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel offers a bezel-less design with a pop-up selfie camera on the side. On the rear, it packs a dual-camera setup.
The handset sports a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, 144Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate.
Further, it will be offered in Blazing Blue and Vengeance Red color options.
The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it comes with a 20MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up camera.
The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based ZUI 12 and packs two 2,500mAh batteries with 90W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and two Type-C ports.
Lenovo has not revealed the price of the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel. Meanwhile, the handset will also be in launched in "select markets" in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America at a later stage.
