It also features a horizontal UI, dual ultrasonic trigger buttons, and dual vibration engines that are aimed to enhance your gaming experience.

The handset comes with a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, a side pop-up selfie camera, a 144Hz display, and dual batteries.

Lenovo has launched its much-awaited gaming smartphone, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel in China.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel offers a bezel-less design with a pop-up selfie camera on the side. On the rear, it packs a dual-camera setup.

The handset sports a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, 144Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Further, it will be offered in Blazing Blue and Vengeance Red color options.