South Korean tech giant Samsung has finally launched its much-anticipated foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, in the US. A clamshell-like design, a small screen on the outer shell, Snapdragon 865+ processor, and support for 5G network are some of the device's key highlights. As for the pocket-pinch, the handset carries a price-tag of $1,450 (approximately Rs. 1,08,200). Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: At a glance

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G sports an aluminum frame and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. The handset packs a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2636 pixels) foldable Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with HDR10+ support on the inside and a 1.1-inch (112x300 pixels) Super AMOLED screen on the outside. It is available in two color options- Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G packs a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens with LED flash. There is a single 10MP (f/2.4) snapper on the inside for clicking selfies and video calling. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30/60fps, while the front snapper is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs on One UI 2.5 and packs a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast-charging and wireless charging support. It also offers support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?