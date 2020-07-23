Last updated on Jul 23, 2020, 04:16 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its portfolio of smartphones, Honor is all set to launch its budget-friendly Honor 9A in India on July 31, as revealed by an Amazon teaser.
The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.
To recall, it was launched in Russia back in April.
The Honor 9A features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.3-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in Midnight Black and Phantom Blue color options.
The Honor 9A sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Honor 9A draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery.
Further, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port.
Honor hasn't revealed the pricing details of Honor 9A in India yet. However, the handset is priced at RUB 10,990 (approximately Rs. 11,200) for the solo 3GB/64GB variant. Further, it will go on sale during Amazon Prime days, starting from August 6 in the country.
