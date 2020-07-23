Samsung is all set to unveil its brand-new Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5. Earlier, the specifications and images of Galaxy Note 20 Ultra were leaked online and now the details pertaining to vanilla Samsung Galaxy Note 20 have been leaked online by WinFuture. According to the leak, it will feature an Exynos 990 chipset, triple rear camera, and an S Pen stylus.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note 20: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will get a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels, curved screen edges, and will be IP68-rated. The handset will sport a 6.7-inch (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 60Hz refresh rate. It will also offer an integrated fingerprint sensor and a built-in S Pen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is likely to feature a triple rear camera comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it will house a 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?