Last updated on Jul 24, 2020, 12:03 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung is all set to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M31s in India on July 30 at 12pm.
Now, just ahead of the launch, reputed tipster Ishan Aggarwal has shared a tweet revealing the key specifications and features of the handset.
According to the tweet, it will come with an Exynos 9611 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery.
As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy M31s will come with a punch-hole design and thick bottom bezel. The image does not reveal any fingerprint sensor on the rear, which means it may come with either an in-screen fingerprint reader or a side-mounted one.
The handset will sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O display.
The Galaxy M31s is likely to come with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/1.24) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Samsung Galaxy M31s is expected to draw power from an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging.
Further, it should offer support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, a headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.
The pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy M31s will be revealed by the company at the launch event on July 30. However, looking at the specifications and features of the smartphone, it is expected to be priced around Rs. 20,000.
