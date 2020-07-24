Samsung is all set to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M31s in India on July 30 at 12pm. Now, just ahead of the launch, reputed tipster Ishan Aggarwal has shared a tweet revealing the key specifications and features of the handset. According to the tweet, it will come with an Exynos 9611 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M31s: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy M31s will come with a punch-hole design and thick bottom bezel. The image does not reveal any fingerprint sensor on the rear, which means it may come with either an in-screen fingerprint reader or a side-mounted one. The handset will sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O display.

Information Samsung Galaxy M31s to feature a 64MP quad rear camera

The Galaxy M31s is likely to come with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/1.24) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is expected to draw power from an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging. Further, it should offer support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, a headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Information What about the price?