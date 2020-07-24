Xiaomi's budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi Note 9, will go on sale for the first time in India today at 12pm via Amazon and Mi.com. The handset was launched earlier this week and is the third smartphone in Redmi Note 9-series. As for the highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, a punch-hole design, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery.

Design and display Redmi Note 9: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Aqua Green, Arctic White, Scarlet Red, and Pebble Grey color options.

Information Redmi Note 9 comes with a 48MP quad rear camera

The Redmi Note 9 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 13MP (f/2.3) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing How much does it cost?