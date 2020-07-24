Last updated on Jul 24, 2020, 11:33 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi's budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi Note 9, will go on sale for the first time in India today at 12pm via Amazon and Mi.com.
The handset was launched earlier this week and is the third smartphone in Redmi Note 9-series.
As for the highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, a punch-hole design, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery.
The Redmi Note 9 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
It is offered in Aqua Green, Arctic White, Scarlet Red, and Pebble Grey color options.
The Redmi Note 9 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 13MP (f/2.3) front-facing camera.
The Redmi Note 9 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As far as its pricing is concerned, the Redmi Note 9 starts at Rs. 11,999 for the entry-level 4GB/64GB model. The 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB variants are priced at Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.
Notably, the Scarlet Red color option will become available for the first time on August 6 in Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.