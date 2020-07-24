Vivo's newly-launched X50 and X50 Pro are now available in India. The premium mid-rangers can be purchased via offline as well as online stores including Flipkart and Amazon. As for the key highlights, both the handsets come with 90Hz AMOLED displays, a total of five cameras, and mid-tier Snapdragon 700-series chipsets. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo X50 and X50 Pro: At a glance

Both the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design. On the rear, they pack a quad-camera setup. The handsets sport a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor. The vanilla model is offered in Frost Blue and Glaze Black shades, whereas the Pro version comes in an Alpha Grey color.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo X50 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP (f/2.5) macro lens. The Pro model also features a similar setup but with an 8MP (f/3.4) telephoto camera instead of the dedicated macro lens. For selfies, both the handsets offer a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The X50 is powered by a Snapdragon 730 chipset while the Pro model has a Snapdragon 765G chipset. Both the handsets pack 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The vanilla model houses a 4,200mAh battery while the X50 Pro has a slightly bigger 4,315mAh battery. Both the devices also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pricing Finally, what about the price?