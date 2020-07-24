Last updated on Jul 24, 2020, 03:23 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Vivo's newly-launched X50 and X50 Pro are now available in India. The premium mid-rangers can be purchased via offline as well as online stores including Flipkart and Amazon.
As for the key highlights, both the handsets come with 90Hz AMOLED displays, a total of five cameras, and mid-tier Snapdragon 700-series chipsets.
Here's our roundup.
Both the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design. On the rear, they pack a quad-camera setup.
The handsets sport a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor.
The vanilla model is offered in Frost Blue and Glaze Black shades, whereas the Pro version comes in an Alpha Grey color.
The Vivo X50 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP (f/2.5) macro lens.
The Pro model also features a similar setup but with an 8MP (f/3.4) telephoto camera instead of the dedicated macro lens.
For selfies, both the handsets offer a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.
The X50 is powered by a Snapdragon 730 chipset while the Pro model has a Snapdragon 765G chipset. Both the handsets pack 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The vanilla model houses a 4,200mAh battery while the X50 Pro has a slightly bigger 4,315mAh battery.
Both the devices also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The Vivo X50 costs Rs. 34,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs. 37,990 for the 8GB/256GB model, while Vivo X50 Pro carries a price-tag of Rs. 49,990 for the solo 8GB/256GB variant.
As for the sale offers, buyers can avail a cashback of up to Rs. 4,000 on HDFC and ICICI cards, Rs. 2,000 off on Vivo TWS Neo earbuds, and no-cost EMI schemes.
