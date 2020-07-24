Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Realme has launched the Realme 6i in India. It comes as a rebranded version of the Realme 6s which was launched in Europe in May. The handset features a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, a 90Hz display, quad rear cameras, and 30W fast charging support. It will go on sale starting July 31 via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Design and display Realme 6i: At a glance

The Realme 6i comes with a plastic body, punch-hole design, and a noticeable bottom bezel. It packs a quad-camera setup on the rear and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Eclipse Black and Lunar White color options.

Information Realme 6i comes with a 48MP quad rear camera

The Realme 6i sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 6i is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?