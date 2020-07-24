Expanding its range of budget-friendly smartphones, Vivo has launched the Vivo Y51s in China. It carries almost the same design and hardware as the Vivo Y70s, except for packing a slightly tweaked camera setup. As for the highlights, the handset comes with a 5G-ready Exynos 880 chipset, a total of four cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo Y51s: At a glance

The Vivo Y51s sports an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera module. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It comes in Secret Realm Black, Snow Feather White, and Bihailan Blue color options.

Information Vivo Y51s comes with a 48MP triple rear camera

The Vivo Y51s features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y51s draws power from an octa-core Exynos 880 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?