Last updated on Jul 24, 2020, 09:49 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
If you have been eyeing the budget iPhone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 2,301 off on the iPhone SE (depending on the model).
To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of Rs. 3,600.
Here are more details.
The iPhone SE is listed on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs. 40,999 (MRP: Rs. 42,500). Alongside this, you can avail a discount of Rs. 3,600 by making the payment through HDFC cards.
If you have an old smartphone, you can exchange it to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 14,000 and buy the iPhone for as low as Rs. 23,399.
The Apple iPhone SE offers a metal-glass body with thick bezels at the top and bottom, and IP67-rated build quality. It packs a single camera on the rear side and a Touch ID sensor on the front.
The handset sports a 4.7-inch HD+ (750x1334 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Further, it is offered in Black, White, and Red color options.
The iPhone SE (2020) sports a single 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) rear camera, accompanied by a quad-LED dual-tone flash. For selfies and video calling, it offers a single 7MP (f/2.2) camera with support for screen flash.
The Apple iPhone SE is powered by a six-core A13 Bionic chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on iOS 13 and packs a 1,821mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging and Qi-based wireless charging.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a proprietary Lightning port.
