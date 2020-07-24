If you have been eyeing the budget iPhone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 2,301 off on the iPhone SE (depending on the model). To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of Rs. 3,600. Here are more details.

Key details Everything to know about the deal

The iPhone SE is listed on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs. 40,999 (MRP: Rs. 42,500). Alongside this, you can avail a discount of Rs. 3,600 by making the payment through HDFC cards. If you have an old smartphone, you can exchange it to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 14,000 and buy the iPhone for as low as Rs. 23,399.

Design and display Apple iPhone SE: At a glance

The Apple iPhone SE offers a metal-glass body with thick bezels at the top and bottom, and IP67-rated build quality. It packs a single camera on the rear side and a Touch ID sensor on the front. The handset sports a 4.7-inch HD+ (750x1334 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Further, it is offered in Black, White, and Red color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iPhone SE (2020) sports a single 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) rear camera, accompanied by a quad-LED dual-tone flash. For selfies and video calling, it offers a single 7MP (f/2.2) camera with support for screen flash.

Internals Under the hood