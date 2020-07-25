OnePlus Nord will be up for grabs via a pop-up sale on the company's website from July 27-29. The registrations for the event, which are now live, will be accepted until July 26. The first and second sale rounds will be reserved for Red Cable Club members while regular buyers will be able to participate in the third one on July 29. Here's more.

Details How to register for the event?

To register for the sale, go to the OnePlus's website and create your avatar. The avatar needs to be shared on Instagram using the hashtag #NordPopUp in order to win an invitation code. Once you have posted your avatar, log into your OnePlus account and submit that Instagram post. According to OnePlus, the first 100 participants are guaranteed to receive the code.

Information What is inside the pop-up box?

The contents of the pop-up box will be different from the regular retail unit. It will include the Nord handset, a Nord Creator Case, and either a Nord Brave Bottle or a Nord Determined Tote Bag. Moreover, every person who registers will get some goodies.

Design and display OnePlus Nord: At a glance

The OnePlus Nord comes with a bezel-less screen with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup. The device sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. Moreover, it comes in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus Nord has a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and another 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor with dual-LED flash. On the front, it has a dual-lens setup which includes a 32MP (f/2.5) main camera and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide-angle lens.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus Nord draws power from a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs on OxygenOS 10 and packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. It also offers support for the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

Pricing OnePlus Nord's open sale will start from August 4