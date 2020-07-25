-
25 Jul 2020
OnePlus Nord's sale starts from July 27: How to register
Written byDwaipayan Roy
OnePlus Nord will be up for grabs via a pop-up sale on the company's website from July 27-29. The registrations for the event, which are now live, will be accepted until July 26.
The first and second sale rounds will be reserved for Red Cable Club members while regular buyers will be able to participate in the third one on July 29.
Here's more.
Details
How to register for the event?
To register for the sale, go to the OnePlus's website and create your avatar. The avatar needs to be shared on Instagram using the hashtag #NordPopUp in order to win an invitation code.
Once you have posted your avatar, log into your OnePlus account and submit that Instagram post.
According to OnePlus, the first 100 participants are guaranteed to receive the code.
Information
What is inside the pop-up box?
The contents of the pop-up box will be different from the regular retail unit. It will include the Nord handset, a Nord Creator Case, and either a Nord Brave Bottle or a Nord Determined Tote Bag. Moreover, every person who registers will get some goodies.
Design and display
OnePlus Nord: At a glance
The OnePlus Nord comes with a bezel-less screen with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup.
The device sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.
Moreover, it comes in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx color options.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The OnePlus Nord has a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and another 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor with dual-LED flash.
On the front, it has a dual-lens setup which includes a 32MP (f/2.5) main camera and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide-angle lens.
Internals
Under the hood
The OnePlus Nord draws power from a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on OxygenOS 10 and packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
It also offers support for the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C port.
Pricing
OnePlus Nord's open sale will start from August 4
The pre-bookings for Nord are now live via OnePlus Experience Stores, and will begin on Amazon on July 28.
It will go on open sale from August 4 at 12 pm via Amazon and OnePlus e-store.
As far as pricing is concerned, the handset costs Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB/64GB model, Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB/128GB model, and Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant.