Last updated on Jul 25, 2020, 11:58 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung is working to launch a new Galaxy S20 Fan Edition sometime in the fourth quarter of this year.
In the latest development, Galaxyclub.nl has claimed that the handset will pack a 4,500mAh battery and will be sold in four color options.
Notably, previous leaks have already revealed that it will feature a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 120Hz display, and IP68 dust and water-resistance.
As per the leaks, the S20 Fan Edition will offer a punch-hole design with a metal-glass body and IP68 build quality. On the rear, it will house a triple-camera setup.
The handset is expected to sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
It will be available in Green, Orange, Red, and White shades.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 5MP camera. On the front, it is tipped to house a 32MP selfie snapper
According to the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, the handset will run on Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and pack a 4,500mAh battery.
For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no word on the pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. However, given it will arrive as an affordable version of the flagship S20 model, we can expect it to be priced at around Rs. 45,000.
