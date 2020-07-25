Expanding its range of gaming laptops in India, Dell has launched four new models including the Alienware M15 R3, Dell G5 15 SE (Special Edition), Dell G5 15, and Dell G3 15. The M15 R3 made its global debut in May this year, while the G5 15 SE was showcased at the CES 2020 in January. Here's a closer look at these Dell laptops.

Laptop #1 Dell Alienware M15 R3: Price starts at Rs. 2 lakh

The Alienware M15 R3 has a magnesium alloy body and comes in two display options: 60Hz 15.6-inch 4K OLED and 300Hz Full-HD. It also offers a full-sized RGB keyboard and packs a 86Wh battery. It is powered by up to Intel 10th-generation Core i9 processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU, up to 32GB RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

Laptop #2 Dell G5 15: Priced upwards of Rs. 82,600

The Dell G5 15 comes with a metallic body, dual-fan cooling technology, and a 51Wh battery. It sports a 15.6-inch anti-glare Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display and a backlit keyboard. Under the hood, it is powered by up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 chipset, coupled with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage.

Laptop #3 Dell G5 15 SE: Price begins at Rs. 75,000

The Dell G5 15 SE has a brushed-metal finish and comes in a blue-accented Supernova Silver color option. It has a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also packs a 51Wh battery. The laptop draws power from AMD Ryzen 4000 H-series chipsets, paired with AMD Radeon RX 5600M graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.

Laptop #4 Dell G3 15: Price starts at Rs. 74,000