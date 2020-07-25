The newly-launched OnePlus Nord is yet to go on sale but it has already received its second software update. According to the official changelog, the new update brings support for OnePlus Buds, optimized camera app and gestures, improved video calling performance, 90Hz refresh rate support to Dailyhunt app, and general bug fixes. Moreover, the firmware also updates the Android security patch to July 2020.

About the update

The firmware sports version number OxygenOS 10.5.2 and has a download size of 143MB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. So, when you unbox your Nord phone, you should automatically receive the new firmware.

Design and display OnePlus Nord: At a glance

The OnePlus Nord features an edge-to-edge non-curved screen with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint reader. It comes in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx color options.

Cameras OnePlus Nord offers a 48MP quad rear camera

The OnePlus Nord sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus Nord draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5.2 and packs a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support. Further, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G connectivity, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus Nord will go on open sale from August 4