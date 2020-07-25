Last updated on Jul 25, 2020, 02:05 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
The newly-launched OnePlus Nord is yet to go on sale but it has already received its second software update.
According to the official changelog, the new update brings support for OnePlus Buds, optimized camera app and gestures, improved video calling performance, 90Hz refresh rate support to Dailyhunt app, and general bug fixes.
Moreover, the firmware also updates the Android security patch to July 2020.
The firmware sports version number OxygenOS 10.5.2 and has a download size of 143MB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. So, when you unbox your Nord phone, you should automatically receive the new firmware.
The OnePlus Nord features an edge-to-edge non-curved screen with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module.
The handset sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint reader.
It comes in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx color options.
The OnePlus Nord sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera.
On the front, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide shooter.
The OnePlus Nord draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5.2 and packs a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support.
Further, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G connectivity, NFC, and a Type-C port.
OnePlus Nord costs Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB/64GB model, Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB/128GB model, and Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. As for availability, it will go on open sale starting August 4 while the limited-period pop-up sale will kick off from July 27.
