A recent study identified 21 existing drugs that could be used to treat COVID-19. The drugs can notably stop the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the study found. Further, it was found that four of these drugs could work synergistically with remdesivir, the antiviral drug that has been approved for emergency use in India. Here are more details.

Study Researchers first screened over 12,000 drugs

The study, published in Nature, was conducted by a global team of scientists and led by Dr. Sumit Chanda, the Director of Immunity and Pathogenesis Program at Sanford Burnham Prebys. They first identified the drugs via high-throughput screening of over 12,000 drugs through the ReFRAME drug repurposing collection. They then reported 100 molecules with confirmed antiviral activity in laboratory tests.

Information Extensive testing and validation studies were performed

The researchers performed extensive testing and validation studies. These included evaluating the drugs on human lung biopsies that were infected with the virus, evaluating the drugs for synergies with remdesivir, and establishing dose-response relationships between the drugs and antiviral activity.

Results 21 drugs effective at block SARS-CoV-2 replication

21 drugs were identified that were effective at blocking viral replication of SARS-CoV-2. Among them, 13 have previously entered clinical trials for other indications and are effective at safe doses in COVID-19 patients. Two are already approved by the United States' Food and Drug Administration (FDA): astemizole (allergies), and clofazimine (leprosy). Four—including the chloroquine derivative hanfangchin A (tetrandrine)—worked synergistically with remdesivir.

Significance 'Urgently need to find affordable, effective, and readily available drugs'

Chanda said although remdesivir has been successful at shortening the recovery time for patients, it doesn't work for everyone. He highlighted the urgency in finding affordable, effective, and readily available drugs that can complement the use of remdesivir. He also stressed on the need to find drugs that could be given prophylactically or at the first sign of infection on an outpatient basis.

Quote 'Study expands possible therapeutic options for COVID-19 patients'

Chanda said, "This study significantly expands the possible therapeutic options for COVID-19 patients, especially since many of the molecules already have clinical safety data in humans." He said it provides the scientific community with a "larger arsenal of potential weapons" to beat the pandemic.

Quote Clofazimine, hanfangchin A, apilimod, ONO 5334 best near-term treatment options

Chanda said, "Based on our current analysis, clofazimine, hanfangchin A, apilimod, and ONO 5334 represent the best near-term options for an effective COVID-19 treatment." He added, "While some of these drugs are currently in clinical trials for COVID-19, we believe it's important to pursue additional drug candidates so we have multiple therapeutic options if SARS-CoV-2 becomes drug-resistant."

Information Researchers to discuss clinical trials if ongoing studies prove favorable