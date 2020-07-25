Realme is working to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme C15, in Indonesia on July 28. Now, just days ahead of the launch, the handset has been listed on Indonesian retailer Lazada, revealing some of its key specifications. Separately, PlayfulDroid has tipped that the Realme C15 will come with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Design and display Realme C15: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Realme C15 will feature a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset is expected to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in Marine Blue and Seagull Grey color options.

Information Realme C15 will come with a 13MP quad rear camera

The Realme C15 is likely to house a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, a 5MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper is expected.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme C15 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it is tipped to run on Android 10-based Realme UI and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much will it cost?