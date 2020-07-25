Samsung is working to launch a new Galaxy M51 model in India sometime in September. In the latest, SamMobile has revealed the camera details of the handset, claiming it will have a 64MP quad rear camera setup and support Single Take feature that we have seen on some high-end Samsung phones. The report also claims that the device will pack a mighty 7,000mAh battery.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M51: At a glance

Samsung Galaxy M51 is likely to feature a plastic body and a bezel-less screen with a punch-hole cut-out. On the rear, it will house a quad-camera setup and a fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. The handset is expected to sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

According to the latest leak, the Galaxy M51 is likely to house a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, and a macro camera. On the front, a single 32MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 675 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable via micro-SD card). Under the hood, the handset is tipped to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. It should also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?