If you are planning to own a flagship smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 10,000 on the best-selling OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB/256GB). To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also providing an attractive exchange offer and an extra discount of Rs. 2,000. Here are more details.

Key details Everything to know about the deal

The OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB/256GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 42,999 (MRP: Rs. 52,999). Alongside this attractive discount, you can also get up to Rs. 12,400 off by exchanging an old smartphone and an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 through American Express Card. By clubbing all these offers, you can buy the OnePlus 7 Pro for as low as Rs. 28,599.

Design and display OnePlus 7 Pro: At a glance

The OnePlus 7 Pro features a metal-glass body with an all-screen design and curved edges. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module. The handset sports a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Mirror Grey, Almond, and Nebula Blue color options.

Information OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 48MP triple rear camera

The OnePlus 7 Pro sports a triple rear camera comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera.

Internals Under the hood