Last updated on Jul 25, 2020, 07:23 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are planning to own a flagship smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 10,000 on the best-selling OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB/256GB).
To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also providing an attractive exchange offer and an extra discount of Rs. 2,000.
Here are more details.
The OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB/256GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 42,999 (MRP: Rs. 52,999).
Alongside this attractive discount, you can also get up to Rs. 12,400 off by exchanging an old smartphone and an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 through American Express Card.
By clubbing all these offers, you can buy the OnePlus 7 Pro for as low as Rs. 28,599.
The OnePlus 7 Pro features a metal-glass body with an all-screen design and curved edges. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module.
The handset sports a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Mirror Grey, Almond, and Nebula Blue color options.
The OnePlus 7 Pro sports a triple rear camera comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera.
The OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset supports Android 10-based OxygenOS and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.