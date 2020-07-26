Expanding its portfolio of 5G smartphones, OPPO has launched the OPPO A72 5G in China. The budget-friendly handset comes as an upgrade to the 4G variant that was launched in June. As for the key highlights, the A72 5G offers a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, a 90Hz screen, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,040mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO A72 5G: At a glance

The OPPO A72 5G has an edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole design and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped triple camera module. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. Further, it is offered in Neon, Oxygen Violet, and Simple Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO A72 5G sports a triple rear camera comprising a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome camera. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A72 5G draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,040mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?