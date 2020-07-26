Last updated on Jul 26, 2020, 01:19 am
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its portfolio of 5G smartphones, OPPO has launched the OPPO A72 5G in China. The budget-friendly handset comes as an upgrade to the 4G variant that was launched in June.
As for the key highlights, the A72 5G offers a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, a 90Hz screen, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,040mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The OPPO A72 5G has an edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole design and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped triple camera module.
The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
Further, it is offered in Neon, Oxygen Violet, and Simple Black color options.
The OPPO A72 5G sports a triple rear camera comprising a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome camera. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 16MP front-facing camera.
The OPPO A72 5G draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,040mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
In China, the OPPO A72 5G is priced at CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs. 20,200) for the solo 8GB/128GB model and is currently available for pre-ordering. However, there is no word on the pricing and availability of the handset in India.
