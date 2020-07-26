POCO has started releasing the stable MIUI 12 update for its flagship smartphone, the POCO F2 Pro. The firmware is being released worldwide. At present, there are five types of MIUI 12 builds for F2 Pro and they are available for China, EEA (Europe), Indonesia, Russia, and global markets. Last month, the handset had also received the Android 11 Beta 1 update.

Details about the update

The MIUI 12 update is being rolled out in batches and therefore, not everyone will receive it at the same time. To manually check for the new firmware, go to Settings >System > System Updates. The software brings features like updated system animations, improved privacy, new live wallpapers, system-wide dark mode, and some improvements to the Notes, Calendar, Weather, as well as Camera apps.

Design and display POCO F2 Pro: At a glance

As far as POCO F2 Pro's specifications and features are concerned, it offers a metal-glass body with an all-screen design. On the rear, it houses a circular quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Further, it comes in Neon Blue, Phantom White, Electric Purple, and Cyber Gray colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO F2 Pro sports a quad rear camera comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) telephoto lens, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 20MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up camera.

Internals Under the hood