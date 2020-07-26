-
POCO has started releasing the stable MIUI 12 update for its flagship smartphone, the POCO F2 Pro. The firmware is being released worldwide.
At present, there are five types of MIUI 12 builds for F2 Pro and they are available for China, EEA (Europe), Indonesia, Russia, and global markets.
Last month, the handset had also received the Android 11 Beta 1 update.
How to update
Details about the update
The MIUI 12 update is being rolled out in batches and therefore, not everyone will receive it at the same time. To manually check for the new firmware, go to Settings >System > System Updates.
The software brings features like updated system animations, improved privacy, new live wallpapers, system-wide dark mode, and some improvements to the Notes, Calendar, Weather, as well as Camera apps.
Design and display
POCO F2 Pro: At a glance
As far as POCO F2 Pro's specifications and features are concerned, it offers a metal-glass body with an all-screen design. On the rear, it houses a circular quad-camera module.
The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
Further, it comes in Neon Blue, Phantom White, Electric Purple, and Cyber Gray colors.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The POCO F2 Pro sports a quad rear camera comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) telephoto lens, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 20MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The POCO F2 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.