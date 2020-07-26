Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 865+ as an improved version of its flagship mobile processor, the Snapdragon 865, recently. The Plus version offers up to 10% better CPU and GPU performance as compared to its predecessor. Interestingly, several smartphone makers have announced the arrival of their own high-end phones that will be powered by the new chipset. Let's take a look.

Phone #1 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: Expected cost around Rs. 1,10,000

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5G has been up for pre-ordering in China from July 22 and will be launched on August 5. The smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ foldable AMOLED display on the inside, an external 1.1-inch AMOLED screen, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and 3,204mAh of battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera with LED flash. For selfies, it will offer a single 10MP (f/2.4) snapper.

Phone #2 Lenovo Legion: Expected to be priced around Rs. 45,000

The gaming-centric Lenovo Legion launched on July 22 in China. The handset will feature a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an under-display fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. It will draw power from a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast-charging support.

The Lenovo Legion is likely to feature a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and another 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens with dual-LED flash. For selfies, it is expected to pack a single 20MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up camera on the side.

Phone #3 ASUS ROG Phone 3: Expected to cost Rs. 73,000

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 went official on July 22. The device will feature a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and dedicated Air Triggers for gaming. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, coupled with up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8MP depth lens with LED flash. On the front, it will sport a 13MP snapper for clicking selfies.

Phone #4 Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Expected to cost around Rs. 75,000

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be unveiled at the "Galaxy Unpacked" event on August 5. The smartphone will have a punch-hole design, a 120Hz 6.9-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) Super AMOLED display, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and a built-in S-Pen. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with fast-charging support.

