To play the latest games, you need a smartphone that promises a long-lasting battery, an excellent display, and a powerful processor. From ASUS ROG Phone 3 to OnePlus 8 Pro, there are some handsets that check all the right boxes and are fully capable of fulfilling a gamer's aspirations. Here's a look at some of the best devices to start your gaming journey.

Phone #1 OnePlus 8 Pro: Price starts at Rs. 54,999

OnePlus 8 Pro has a punch-hole design and curved edges. It sports a 120Hz 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen with HDR10+ and an under-display fingerprint reader. Moreover, it draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. It also has a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired, 30W wireless, and 3W reverse wireless charging support.

Information OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad rear camera setup

The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) color filter camera. On the front, there is a single 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 ASUS ROG Phone 3: Price begins at Rs. 50,000

ASUS ROG Phone 3 sports a conventional screen with prominent bezels and Air Trigger 3 buttons. It features a 144Hz 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 270Hz touch-sampling rate and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The handset draws power from a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, coupled with 8GB/12GB/16GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB of storage. It also houses a 6,000mAh battery with 30W charging support.

Information ROG Phone 3 has a triple rear camera setup

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.75) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5MP (f/2.0) macro lens. On the front, it offers a single 24MP (f/2.0) snapper for clicking selfies and video calling.

Phone #3 iQOO 3: Priced upwards of Rs. 34,990

The iQOO 3 comes with a punch-hole design and sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It also has an in-screen fingerprint reader. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 4,440mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support.

Information The iQOO 3 has four cameras on the rear side

The iQOO 3 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a single 16MP (f/2.5) camera.

Phone #4 Lenovo Legion Duel: Prices yet to be revealed

Lenovo's Legion Phone Duel, currently available in China, is tailor-made for pure gaming pleasure. It has a bezel-less design and features a 144Hz 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an under-display fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset paired with 12GB/16GB RAM and 256GB/512GB of storage. It also packs two 2,500mAh batteries with 90W fast-charging support.

Information Lenovo Legion Duel has a dual rear camera setup