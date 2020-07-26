Apple has planned two special events for September and October where it will unveil a bunch of new products, according to tipster iHactu Pro. The tech giant is said to unveil its next-generation iPhones, new Apple Watch, and AirPower wireless charger on September 8. The second event, planned for October 27, will see the introduction of ARM-based MacBooks, new iPad Pro, and Apple Glass.

Flagship phones iPhone 12 series: What to expect

According to previous leaks, the iPhone 12 line-up will include two standard models and two Pro variants. The vanilla handsets will bear OLED screens, 5G modems, dual cameras on the back, and the regular Face ID setup. The Pro variants will feature high refresh rate OLED screens, triple rear cameras, a LiDAR sensor for improved AR capabilities, 5G-ready chipsets, and a smaller notch.

iPhone companions New Apple Watch and the resurrected AirPower

Alongside the new iPhones, Apple is tipped to launch a new Apple Watch (Series 6?) and the AirPower wireless charging mat that has been revived once again. The smartwatch is likely to offer a newer design with slimmer bezels, better battery life, and upgraded internals, including 5G support. The resurrected AirPower will pack an A11 chip for heat management and simultaneously charge three devices.

In-house chipsets ARM-based MacBooks: A new journey

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's first-ever ARM-based laptops will include a new MacBook Air as well as MacBook Pros with 13.3-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch screen sizes. All the models are expected to feature slimmer bezels, new Magic Keyboards, and in-house silicon. The high-end Pro models could also offer new Mini-LED displays instead of existing LCD screens as well as Face ID gadgetry.

AR view Apple Glass: A new vision

In May, tech analyst Jon Prosser revealed the first look at Apple's upcoming AR Glasses. A prototype seen by Prosser had a plastic frame, but the final product could be offered in different materials. It will also come with an integrated LiDAR and charge via a proprietary stand. The Apple Glass will display information in both lenses and can be controlled using gestures.

New tablets Finally, what to expect from the new iPads