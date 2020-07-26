Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which we have seen in Mystic Black and Mystic Brown color options, will also be offered in a Mystic White shade, 91mobiles has revealed. Separately, tipster Roland Quandt has claimed that both the standard Note 20 and Ultra models will come bundled with a 25W charger even though they are likely to support faster-charging speeds. Here's more.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Ultra: At a glance

Both the Note 20 and Ultra models will have a bezel-less display with a punch-hole cut-out, metal-glass build, and a triple rear camera. The standard model is tipped to sport 120Hz 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen while the Ultra variant will offer a 120Hz 6.9-inch QHD+ display with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Both the handsets will also sport an under-display fingerprint reader and an S-Pen.

Twitter Post Note 20 is said to offer Gorilla Glass 5 protection

tidbit: there's Gorilla Glass 5 on the front of the Note20. Ultra has Gorilla Glass 7 and an "AL 7S10" steel frame. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 23, 2020

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The triple-lens rear camera on the Note 20 Ultra is said to include a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The vanilla model will also offer a similar camera setup, but with a 12MP main camera, a 64MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, both the handsets will sport a 10MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

Both Note 20 and Ultra will house a Snapdragon 865+ chipset. The vanilla model will get 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the Ultra will have up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Note 20 will pack a 4,300mAh battery, while the Ultra will get a 4,500mAh battery. They should also support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?