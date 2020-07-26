Last updated on Jul 26, 2020, 05:13 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which we have seen in Mystic Black and Mystic Brown color options, will also be offered in a Mystic White shade, 91mobiles has revealed.
Separately, tipster Roland Quandt has claimed that both the standard Note 20 and Ultra models will come bundled with a 25W charger even though they are likely to support faster-charging speeds.
Here's more.
Both the Note 20 and Ultra models will have a bezel-less display with a punch-hole cut-out, metal-glass build, and a triple rear camera.
The standard model is tipped to sport 120Hz 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen while the Ultra variant will offer a 120Hz 6.9-inch QHD+ display with Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
Both the handsets will also sport an under-display fingerprint reader and an S-Pen.
tidbit: there's Gorilla Glass 5 on the front of the Note20. Ultra has Gorilla Glass 7 and an "AL 7S10" steel frame.— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 23, 2020
The triple-lens rear camera on the Note 20 Ultra is said to include a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.
The vanilla model will also offer a similar camera setup, but with a 12MP main camera, a 64MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.
On the front, both the handsets will sport a 10MP selfie snapper.
Both Note 20 and Ultra will house a Snapdragon 865+ chipset. The vanilla model will get 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the Ultra will have up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.
Note 20 will pack a 4,300mAh battery, while the Ultra will get a 4,500mAh battery.
They should also support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will be unveiled at the company's "Galaxy Unpacked" event on August 5. Their pricing and availability details will be revealed at the time of launch but we expect the range to start at $1,000 (roughly Rs. 75,000).
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.