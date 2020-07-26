Samsung's upcoming bean-shaped truly wireless earbuds will be officially called Galaxy Buds Live and support active noise cancellation, an update to the Galaxy Buds companion app has confirmed. The app has also shown off how you will have to wear the uniquely shaped earbuds. Separately, WinFuture has revealed all the key specifications of the Buds Live as well as its price. Here's our roundup.

At a glance Galaxy Buds Live: Bean-shaped earbuds stuffed with sensors and speakers

The Galaxy Buds Live will feature a bean-shaped design with a glossy polycarbonate body. It will weigh 5.6 grams each and house a touch sensor, an accelerometer, a Hall sensor, as well as a proximity sensor. The earbuds will be offered in shades of Mystic White, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Black along with a color-matched carry-cum-charging case.

Twitter Post Here's a guide on how you will wear the earbuds

This is how you will have to put in your Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (or BEANS).



From the Buds Live APK.#Samsung #GalaxyBudsLive pic.twitter.com/NKREpg8ojx — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 24, 2020

Features The earbuds will support ANC

According to WinFuture, the Galaxy Buds Live will offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), making them a direct rival to Apple's AirPods Pro. It will use the built-in three microphone setup and some software magic to remove background noise. However, the quality of noise suppression will be known after some testing. On the AirPods Pro, noise cancellation is adjusted up to 200 times per second.

Sound and battery life Galaxy Buds Live will pack 12mm drivers

The Galaxy Buds Live will pack 12mm drivers to offer decent bass and an AKG-tuned sound profile. However, the music experience will depend on the kind of fit it will offer. As for performance, the earbuds will offer a maximum runtime of 4.5 hours with ANC mode on. Lastly, the carry-case will hold up to three extra recharge cycles and support wireless charging.

Information How much will it cost?