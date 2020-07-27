In less than 10 days, Samsung will unveil its fancy Galaxy Watch 3. The device is expected to offer an upgrade over its existing Watch line-up, and we are already hearing some really cool stuff about it. Case in point: A new report that says the upcoming watch will have the ability to answer calls with simple hand gestures. Here's more about it.

Feature Gesture support spotted in Galaxy Watch 3's Plugin app

Just recently, Samsung released the Plugin app for Galaxy Watch 3, giving the folks at XDA-Developers a chance to look into it. During the teardown, they found references to a range of features supported by the upcoming watch, including gesture control for calls - a capability aimed at letting the wearer answer a call by simply clenching their fist.

According to the references, when the gesture feature is enabled, you will be able to answer an incoming call on Galaxy Watch 3 by clenching and unclenching your fist. And, if you do not want to answer, there will be a way to ignore - by just shaking your hand. This will come in handy in managing calls while working at the same time.

Along with gesture control for calls, Galaxy Watch 3 will also have Apple Watch-like fall detection. With this capability, when you fall, the wearable will ring for 60 seconds, awaiting confirmation on whether you are fine. If the watch doesn't get this response within the specified time, it sends out a text with your location and a 5-second audio clip to your emergency contacts.

