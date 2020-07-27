Google's budget-friendly Pixel 4a, which was supposed to arrive in May but was hit by multiple delays, will finally be launched on August 3, tech analyst and tipster John Prosser has claimed. The company has already discontinued the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, which also indicates that a follow-up device is coming soon. Notably, the handset has also passed FCC certification.

Jon Prosser is 100% sure about the launch date

Finally happy to give a final update on Pixel 4a!



The last date I gave you (provided in the tweet below) is the launch day!



Pixel 4a. August 3. 100%.



Only question is...

Do you care anymore? Or have they pushed this off too much? https://t.co/SZkQpvRAZI — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) July 26, 2020

Design and display Google Pixel 4a: At a glance

As per previous leaks, the Google Pixel 4a will feature a punch-hole design with slim yet noticeable bezels. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped single-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset is also expected to sport a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Pixel 4a is expected to offer a single 12.2MP rear camera with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS. For selfies, it is likely to come with an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Google Pixel 4a is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It should run on Android 10 and pack a 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?