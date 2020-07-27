Last updated on Jul 27, 2020, 02:33 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme's upcoming budget-friendly handset, the Realme V5, will be launched in China on August 3, a new teaser has confirmed.
It was expected to be announced today but the event has been postponed to next week.
Interestingly, the handset has been spotted on a Chinese e-commerce website Tmall, revealing its key specifications.
Here's our roundup.
As per the leaks, the Realme V5 will feature a punch-hole design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a quad-camera setup.
The handset is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
For biometric authentication, it will offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The Realme V5 is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it is tipped to house a 16MP selfie snapper.
The Realme V5 is expected to draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android-10 based Realme UI and pack a 4,900mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The pricing and availability details of the Realme V5 will be revealed by the company at the launch event on August 3. However, looking at specifications and features, it is expected to be priced around CNY 1,500 (approximately Rs. 16,000).
