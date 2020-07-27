Realme's upcoming budget-friendly handset, the Realme V5, will be launched in China on August 3, a new teaser has confirmed. It was expected to be announced today but the event has been postponed to next week. Interestingly, the handset has been spotted on a Chinese e-commerce website Tmall, revealing its key specifications. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme V5: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Realme V5 will feature a punch-hole design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a quad-camera setup. The handset is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. For biometric authentication, it will offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme V5 is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it is tipped to house a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme V5 is expected to draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android-10 based Realme UI and pack a 4,900mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?