OnePlus Nord could get a new 'Gray Ash' color variant in the coming weeks. According to XDA-Developers, the new shade was discovered in the Engineering Mode app within OxygenOS. Reports also suggest that the 'Gray Ash' version is likely to be launched a few weeks after the Nord goes on sale and that it could be released in Europe, locked to some carrier.

Design and display OnePlus Nord: At a glance

The OnePlus Nord has an edge-to-edge screen with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader. At present, it comes in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx color options.

Cameras OnePlus Nord sports a 48MP quad rear camera

The OnePlus Nord offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies and video calling, it features a dual-camera setup including a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus Nord draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the handset runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 and packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?