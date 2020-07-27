As its most affordable smartphone in India, Samsung has launched the Galaxy M01 Core in the country today. It is an entry-level Android Go-based handset and starts at just Rs. 5,499 The specifications sheet is fairly lackluster which includes a MediaTek 6739 chipset, an HD+ screen, a 3,000mAh battery, and a single camera on both sides. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M01 Core: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core features a textured plastic body with a conventional rectangular screen and thick bezels on the top and bottom. However, it misses out on a physical fingerprint reader. The handset sports a 5.14-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Further, it comes in Black, Blue, and Red color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core sports a single rear camera with an 8MP autofocus sensor and an LED flash. On the front, it houses a 5MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core draws power from a quad-core MediaTek 6739 chipset, coupled with 1GB/2GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) and packs a 3,000mAh battery. It also supports all the standard connectivity options including Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the price?