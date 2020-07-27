Last updated on Jul 27, 2020, 07:10 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
As its most affordable smartphone in India, Samsung has launched the Galaxy M01 Core in the country today. It is an entry-level Android Go-based handset and starts at just Rs. 5,499
The specifications sheet is fairly lackluster which includes a MediaTek 6739 chipset, an HD+ screen, a 3,000mAh battery, and a single camera on both sides.
Here's our roundup.
The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core features a textured plastic body with a conventional rectangular screen and thick bezels on the top and bottom. However, it misses out on a physical fingerprint reader.
The handset sports a 5.14-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Further, it comes in Black, Blue, and Red color options.
The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core sports a single rear camera with an 8MP autofocus sensor and an LED flash. On the front, it houses a 5MP selfie snapper.
The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core draws power from a quad-core MediaTek 6739 chipset, coupled with 1GB/2GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) and packs a 3,000mAh battery.
It also supports all the standard connectivity options including Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core is priced at Rs. 5,499 for the 1GB/16GB variant and Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB/32GB model. The handset will go on sale starting July 29 via Samsung's retail store, Samsung India e-store, and other e-commerce sites.
