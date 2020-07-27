Xiaomi is all set to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 9, in India on August 4 at 12 pm. The handset was originally announced in Spain last month and later arrived in China. As for the key highlights, it has a waterdrop notch design, a total of five cameras, and a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi 9: At a glance

The Redmi 9 offers a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. In international markets, it comes in Carbon Gray, Sunset Purple, and Ocean Green color options.

Information Redmi 9 offers a 13MP quad rear camera

The Redmi 9 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a single 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the pricing?