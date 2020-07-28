Last updated on Jul 28, 2020, 12:35 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
As its latest mid-range 5G smartphone, Vivo is set to launch the Vivo S7 in China on August 3, a teaser video has confirmed.
The clip doesn't reveal much details about the handset except for showcasing its sleek body design. However, previous leaks have claimed that the S7 will feature a punch-hole design, a Snapdragon 765G chipset, and a total of five cameras.
Though we haven't seen any renders of the Vivo S7 as of now, rumors suggest that the handset will sport a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual-lens selfie camera. On the rear, it is likely to pack a triple rear camera setup.
Leaks also claim that the handset will sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
The Vivo S7 is likely to sport a triple rear camera comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP super-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP tertiary camera. On the front, the dual-camera setup may include a 44MP main sensor and an 8MP super-wide-angle camera.
The Vivo S7 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset should run on Android 10 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As per a tip-off, the Vivo S7 is expected to carry a price-tag of CNY 2,998 (approximately Rs. 32,100) for the 128GB variant and CNY 3,298 (around Rs. 35,300) for the 256GB model. However, official details will be announced on August 3.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.