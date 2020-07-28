As its latest mid-range 5G smartphone, Vivo is set to launch the Vivo S7 in China on August 3, a teaser video has confirmed. The clip doesn't reveal much details about the handset except for showcasing its sleek body design. However, previous leaks have claimed that the S7 will feature a punch-hole design, a Snapdragon 765G chipset, and a total of five cameras.

Design and display Vivo S7: At a glance

Though we haven't seen any renders of the Vivo S7 as of now, rumors suggest that the handset will sport a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual-lens selfie camera. On the rear, it is likely to pack a triple rear camera setup. Leaks also claim that the handset will sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo S7 is likely to sport a triple rear camera comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP super-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP tertiary camera. On the front, the dual-camera setup may include a 44MP main sensor and an 8MP super-wide-angle camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo S7 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset should run on Android 10 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?