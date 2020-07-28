Realme's Narzo 10 is all set to go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com. The budget-friendly handset features a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. To recall, it was launched in May alongside Realme Narzo 10A and has been available only through flash sales. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme Narzo 10: At a glance

The Realme Narzo 10 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in That Blue, That Green, and That White color options.

Information Realme Narzo 10 features a 48MP quad rear camera

The Realme Narzo 10 sports quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme Narzo 10 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing How much does it cost?