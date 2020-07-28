Ahead of their launch at Samsung's 'Galaxy Unpacked' event on August 5, tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed the prices of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra variants. According to the tip-off, the vanilla model will start at €999 (approximately Rs. 88,000) while the top-spec Ultra will carry a starting price-tag of €1,349 (roughly Rs. 1,18,600). Here's our roundup.

Design and display A look at Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Ultra

Both the Note 20 and Ultra models will have a metal-glass body with a bezel-less punch-hole screen, and a triple rear camera. The vanilla model will feature a 60Hz 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen while the Ultra variant will offer a 120Hz 6.9-inch QHD+ display with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Both the handsets will also sport an under-display fingerprint scanner and an S Pen.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

As per leaks, the Note 20 Ultra will have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The standard model will also feature a similar camera setup, but with a 12MP main camera, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, both the smartphones will sport a 10MP shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Note 20 series will draw power from a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, with the standard model having 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and the Ultra variant packing 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of storage. Further, the Note 20 and Ultra will house 4,300mAh and 4,500mAh batteries, respectively, and offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pricing What about the pricing?