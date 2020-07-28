-
The top-tier 8GB/128GB variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on its first sale tomorrow i.e. July 29. The handset will be available at 12 pm exclusively via Mi.com.
Alongside this model, the existing 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants will also go on sale and they will be up for grabs via Amazon as well as Mi.com.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: At a glance
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max offers an all-glass splash-proof body with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module.
The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 32MP front-facing camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Pocket-pinch
What about pricing?
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max costs Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/64GB model and Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The top-end 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs. 19,999.
As for sale offers, Amazon Prime members can avail 5% cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card while Airtel users can get double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 prepaid unlimited packs.