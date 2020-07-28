Vivo has slashed the prices of its mid-range smartphone, the Vivo V19, in India by Rs. 4,000. The price revision is permanent and applicable to both online as well as offline markets. To recall, the handset was launched in the country in May and it comes with a Snapdragon 712 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here are more details.

Design and display Vivo V19: At a glance

The Vivo V19 sports an all-glass body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie snapper and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup. The handset sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Piano Black and Mystic Silver color options.

Cameras Vivo V19 comes with a 48MP quad rear camera

The Vivo V19 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, the dual-lens setup includes a 32MP (f/2.1) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens. Meanwhile, the rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo V19 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 712 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the pricing?