For years, Elon Musk, the billionaire tech mogul who leads Tesla, SpaceX, and has placed many futuristic bets, has been raising alarms over the dangers of artificial intelligence — and the urgent need for its regulation. Now, echoing the same, Musk has claimed that, at the current pace of development, AI will outsmart biological human intelligence pretty soon. Here's more on what he said.

Interview Conversation around AI in recent interview

In a recent interview with The New York Times' Maureen Dowd, Musk touched on a range of topics, including the progressive evolution of artificial intelligence. He said, going by the current trends, "We are headed toward a situation where AI is vastly smarter than humans, and I think that time frame is less than five years from now."

Previous estimates Previously, this situation was estimated by 2045

The estimate from Musk marks a major revision over the previous time frame suggested for the hypothesized "technological singularity" or the moment when machines reach a level of intelligence that exceeds that of humans. Previously, American inventor and futurist Raymond Kurzweil had suggested this moment will be a reality by 2045, thanks to major advances in technologies like robotics, computing, and AI.

Change Things won't go to hell, at least in the beginning

When highlighting the impending super-advancement of AI, Musk clarified that this tipping point "doesn't mean that everything goes to hell in five years. It just means that things get unstable or weird." To recall, in the past, he has warned about various dangers of AI, starting from things like manipulation of social media and internet takedowns to killer robots and WW3 for AI dominance.

Twitter Post Musk's AI warning a few years ago

If you're not concerned about AI safety, you should be. Vastly more risk than North Korea. pic.twitter.com/2z0tiid0lc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2017

Concern Colleagues in tech not wary of AI risks, he added

Among other things, Musk told Dowd that his colleagues in technology world are not wary of the dangers associated with unchecked AI advancement. "My assessment about why AI is overlooked by very smart people is that very smart people do not think a computer can ever be as smart as they are. And this is hubris and obviously false," he added.

Twitter Post Here is one of Musk's tweets on the matter

Biggest impediment to recognizing AI danger are those so convinced of their own intelligence they can't imagine anyone doing what they can't — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2017

Solution Musk believes regulation, man-machine symbiosis is essential

As Musk has repeatedly emphasized, the present and future dangers of AI can be potentially avoided by regulating its advanced development and merging human and machine intelligence. In fact, Musk is already running Neuralink, a start-up that aims to achieve this man-machine symbiosis with a brain-computer interface, which will ensure the "democratization of intelligence" by keeping it from staying in a purely digital form.

Other efforts He also invested in DeepMind, co-founded OpenAI

Along with the efforts at Neuralink, Musk had also invested in AI company DeepMind and co-founded an AI research lab called OpenAI. The DeepMind investment, he said, was to keep a track of the organization's AI developments. In 2014, however, Google acquired DeepMind and has since been working on an algorithm that "crushes all humans at all games," per Musk. Musk is now critical of DeepMind.

Information Meanwhile, OpenAI has created a powerful text generator