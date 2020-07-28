Expanding its range of budget-friendly smartphones, Realme has launched the Realme C15 in Indonesia. The handset comes with an entry-level MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a 13MP quad rear camera setup, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. As for availability, it will go on sale in Indonesia starting today. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme C15: At a glance

The Realme C15 features a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a plastic body. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes in Marine Blue and Seagull Silver color options.

Information Realme C15 offers a 13MP quad rear camera

The Realme C15 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. On the front, it packs an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme C15 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Finally, how much does it cost?