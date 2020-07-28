Vivo is working to announce a new mid-range 5G smartphone, the Vivo S7, in China on August 3. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster (via Gizmochina) has shared a render of the handset, revealing its key design details. According to the image, the S7 will feature a slightly wide notch to house two front cameras and a Vivo X50-like triple rear camera module.

Design and display Vivo S7: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Vivo S7 will feature an ultra-slim form factor and an edge-to-edge screen with a wide notch to house a dual-lens selfie camera. On the rear, it will sport a triple-camera setup. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The triple rear camera setup on the Vivo S7 is likely to comprise a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP super-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP tertiary camera. On the front, the dual-camera setup is said to include a 44MP main sensor and an 8MP super-wide-angle camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo S7 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset should run on Android 10 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G support, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?